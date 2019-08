The Chargers need some help at tight end, and brought back a guy they were familiar with.

The team announced the signing of tight end Ben Johnson. He was in camp with them last year, as an undrafted rookie from Kansas.

The Chargers needed some depth there after losing tight end Andrew Vollert to a torn ACL in last week’s preseason opener.

To make room for Johnson on the roster, they waived linebacker Josh Corcoran.