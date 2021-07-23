The Chargers have signed third-round pick Josh Palmer, the team announced on Friday.

Palmer was the 77th overall pick in this year’s draft after spending four years at Tennessee. The wide receiver played 47 games for the Vols, putting up consistent numbers through his last three seasons. He caught 33 passes for 475 yards with four touchdowns in 2020.

Palmer is the first of Los Angeles’ two third-round picks to put pen to paper. No. 97 overall pick tight end Tre' McKitty has yet to sign with the club.

The Chargers are scheduled to begin training camp next week.

Chargers sign third-round pick Josh Palmer originally appeared on Pro Football Talk