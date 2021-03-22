Chargers re-sign Stephen Anderson

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Chargers did not tender tight end Stephen Anderson as a restricted free agent earlier this month, but Anderson’s time with the Chargers did not come to a permanent end.

The team announced on Monday that Anderson has re-signed with the team. No terms were announced.

Anderson had eight catches for 106 yards on 139 offensive snaps last season. He also saw extensive special teams action while appearing in all 16 games. Anderson had 36 catches for 435 yards and two touchdowns in 28 games for the Texans earlier in his career.

The Chargers signed Jared Cook and lost Hunter Henry during the first week at free agency. Donald Parham joins Cook and Anderson on the roster while Virgil Green remains a free agent.

 

Chargers re-sign Stephen Anderson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Chargers re-sign TE Stephen Anderson

    The Los Angeles Chargers are filling out their tight end room after losing Hunter Henry.

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency closes in and top players get cut and sign new deals over the next few weeks, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • Dylan Gambrell with a Goal vs. St. Louis Blues

    Dylan Gambrell (San Jose Sharks) with a Goal vs. St. Louis Blues, 03/20/2021

  • Will Corning (NYSE:GLW) Multiply In Value Going Forward?

    To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd...

  • Kings hope to carry momentum into matchup with Sharks

    The San Jose Sharks are set to close out a four-game homestand with two games against the Los Angeles Kings, starting Monday night. These California rivals haven't faced each other since early February in Los Angeles. It's a quick turnaround for the Kings, who battled late to hold off the Vegas Golden Knights 3-1 on Sunday afternoon.

  • Raiders sign veteran DL Matt Dickerson to a one-year deal

    Raiders sign veteran DL Matt Dickerson to a one-year deal

  • First-round prospect Caleb Farley having back surgery Tuesday

    One of the top cornerbacks in this year’s draft will not be taking part in a Pro Day workout because of a back issue that needs to be repaired surgically. Agent Drew Rosenhaus said, via Adam Schefter of ESPN, that cornerback Caleb Farley will not be working out with the rest of Virginia Tech’s prospects [more]

  • Hunter Henry was surprised Patriots wanted him after signing Jonnu Smith

    Plenty of people expected the Patriots to go after the top tight ends on the free agent market, but few predicted that they’d sign the two guys at the top of most lists. Hunter Henry is one of those tight ends and he puts himself in the group that was surprised when the Patriots continued [more]

  • Report: Raiders to sign Matt Dickerson

    The Raiders are bringing in more depth for their defensive line. After the club signed its new starting center Andre James to a three-year contract, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Las Vegas is expected to sign Matt Dickerson to a one-year deal with $1.25 million. Dickerson entered the league as an undrafted free agent out [more]

  • Cage Warriors 122: Paddy Pimblett tells UFC bosses to give him a call after 97-second win

    Former Cage Warriors featherweight champion Paddy Pimblett called for a shot in the UFC after a 97-second win at Cage Warriors 122.

  • Draymond Green on Tom Izzo's heated exchange with Gabe Brown: 'RELAX!'

    Izzo called the interaction a "normal nothing" after the game.

  • NBA MVP watch: Damian Lillard moving closer to the top spot

    Four-time MVP LeBron James dropped one spot, but it wasn’t due to a dip in production. Lillard just snatched the No. 2 slot with his heroics this week.

  • Despite wanting a top-ranked opponent, Derek Brunson happy to oblige Kevin Holland's call-out

    It wasn’t the fight Brunson wanted, or felt he deserved after upping his winning streak to three after stopping Edmen Shahbazyan, but Brunson is nothing if not practical.

  • Fred VanVleet with a buzzer beater vs the Utah Jazz

    Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors) with a buzzer beater vs the Utah Jazz, 03/19/2021

  • Derek Brunson: ‘We’re gonna get Holland to that breaking point’

    There are plenty of people within the MMA community that take Derek Brunson for granted, but they’re wrong for doing so. Regardless, Brunson is not concerned with whether or not he is being underestimated against Kevin Holland in the main event of UFC Vegas 22. “It doesn’t really matter to me. I haven’t really been focused on all that stuff,” Brunson said. “My focus for this camp has been preparation and worrying about myself. I’m ranked number seven, he’s ranked number ten. He’s trying to take my spot, so it’s just business to me.” Brunson has fought the who’s who in the middleweight division. Names like Anderson Silva, Jacare Souza, Lyoto Machida, Yoel Romero, Robert Whittaker, and of course, the reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. He’s also enjoying a three-fight winning streak, most recently notching an impressive TKO victory over middleweight upstart Edmen Shahbazyan in August of 2020. He faces a similar challenge in Holland, a young and hungry up and coming fighter with superstar potential. But perhaps Holland has a little more personality than Shahbazyan. Derek Brunson cracks Edmen Shahbazyan at UFC Vegas 5 UFC Vegas 22 Live Results: Brunson vs. Holland Derek Brunson intends to simply break Kevin Holland Holland shared that he has been frequently messaging Brunson over social media but to his dismay, has not gotten any responses from Brunson. Brunson refuses to pay any mind to Holland’s attempts to antagonize him. “Kevin Holland’s just a class clown. So I let him do his thing,” Brunson said. “He’s trying to be funny, but it doesn’t matter. You can talk; you can not talk. You can be silent; you can be outspoken. But I’m coming to knock people out. I’m coming to get finishes. So that’s not going to change one way or another.” Despite Holland’s antics, Brunson also provided some analysis of what he brings to the fight. “He’s rangy; he’s long. He comes to get it; he’s aggressive. But he’s breakable,” Brunson said. “We’re gonna get him to that breaking point and get the job done.” Brunson is deserving of an opponent above his rank with a win at UFC Vegas 22. He’s spent the past few fights of his fighting up and comers. With a victory over Holland, Brunson is more than capable of positioning himself for a fight that can propel him into the top 5 or even title contention. UFC Vegas 22: Brunson vs. Holland Preview Show (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • The future is fragmented: How streaming will change NFL viewing

    Get used to an entirely new way of watching NFL football. Better? That's for you to decide.

  • Khama Worthy is going to do what he’s got to do at UFC 260

    When UFC lightweight Khama Worthy looks back on 2020, the thing that most comes to mind for him was how fortunate he ended up being. No matter how difficult the year was, he was still able to fight. Though things didn’t always go his way, the fact that he was able to compete multiple times put him in a much better spot than many other fighters. “I think it was just an experience,” Worthy told MMWeekly.com. “I feel grateful that I made it through, because a lot of people weren’t as lucky. “I only had two fights, though I would have liked to get in four fights a year, but I still got to get two fights. Everything being shut down, trying to find training partners and everything, it was an experience.” In addition to being able to fight last year, Worthy was able to keep his individual training going even when the ability to work with others was virtually eliminated. “I own my own gym so I never stopped for my training,” said Worthy. “But it was still difficult to get training partners. “My game is always evolving. In this sport you’re either evolving or dying. I’m a different fighter every fight.” Khama Worthy - UFC 241 weigh-in Khama Worthy faces Jamie Mullarkey at UFC 260 On March 27 in Las Vegas, Worthy (16-7) will look to get back on the winning track when he faces Jamie Mullarkey (12-4) in a 155-pound main card bout at UFC 260. Dana White announces UFC 261 to house full house of fans, three title fights “He’s a tough guy,” Worthy said of Mullarkey. “He’s 0-2 in the UFC, so he’s fighting for his job. I feel like if you’re 0-3 in the UFC you’re going to get cut, so he’s on his way out because I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do. “I know for sure he’s going to come out ready for and that’s exactly what we’re set for.” If the last year has taught him anything, Worthy feels it’s best to just follow where the path leads him in 2021 rather than try to force things to happen. “In Covid times you’ve just got to go with the punches,” said Worthy. “You can’t spend too much time planning things out. It sucks that my career started then Covid kicked in, so I’m just rolling with the punches.”

  • Atlanta Hawks reportedly have interest in Marcus Smart: Charania

    The Flower Mound native has emerged as a rumored player of interest for Atlanta.

  • Xenophobic comment directed at Illinois' Kofi Cockburn after loss in men's NCAA tournament

    Another Big Ten men's basketball player -- Illinois' Kofi Cockburn -- shared racist social media comments directed at him after Loyola Chicago loss.

  • Paige Bueckers sets Connecticut record for most points in NCAA women's tournament debut

    Connecticut Huskies women's basketball freshman Paige Bueckers had a historic performance with 24 points during a first-round win over High Point.