Chargers sign safety Tony Jefferson

The Chargers signed safety Tony Jefferson on Friday.

The signing comes after Jefferson tried out during the team’s mandatory minicamp.

Jefferson, 32, joins a safety room that includes Derwin James, Alohi Gilman, JT Woods and AJ Finley. He will be in contention for the third safety spot alongside Woods and Finley.

Jefferson retired following the 2022 season and worked with the Ravens as a scouting intern, so he is familiar with general manager Joe Hortiz, who was their director of player personnel from his playing days and working in that role.

Jefferson has a decade of experience in the league, playing for four different teams. An undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma, he signed with the Cardinals in 2013, where he spent four seasons before landing in Baltimore in 2017.

During his three years in Baltimore, Jefferson forced four turnovers and accumulated 174 tackles.

Jefferson missed the 2020 season due to a torn ACL he suffered in his final season with the Ravens. He signed with the 49ers in 2021 before being released and returning to Baltimore. His final season was with the Giants in 2022 before announcing his retirement.

For his career, Jefferson has 492 tackles, eight forced fumbles, four interceptions, and 24 passes defended in 113 games (67 starts).

