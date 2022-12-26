Chargers sign Raheem Layne to the active roster; place Kemon Hall on IR

The Chargers signed safety Raheem Layne to the active roster, one of several moves the team announced ahead of Monday Night Football.

Layne has appeared in three games for the Chargers after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana in May. He has played three defensive snaps and 36 on special teams and has no stats.

Layne was out of practice squad elevations.

The Chargers placed cornerback Kemon Hall on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Hall has a hamstring injury.

The team also elevated running back Larry Rountree III from the practice squad for tonight’s game.

Rountree has played in 13 career games for Los Angeles after being selected in the sixth round of the 2021 draft. He has a touchdown and 87 yards on 36 rushing attempts and has returned seven kickoffs for 117 yards (16.7 avg.).

