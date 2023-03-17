Chargers re-sign punter JK Scott

A key member of the Chargers’ special teams will return in 2023.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday that Los Angeles had come to terms with punter JK Scott on a new contract. The deal is worth $4 million over the next two seasons and ensures that the Chargers maintain continuity on special teams. Long snapper Josh Harris and kicker Dustin Hopkins remain under contract and kicker Cameron Dicker was tendered as an exclusive rights free agent.

After spending 2021 mostly out of football before joining the Jaguars late in the season, Scott signed with the Chargers under the recommendation of new special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken. He immediately turned around what had been one of the worst punting units in the league. The Chargers allowed just 66 punt return yards all season with Scott at the helm after allowing 323 in 2021 with Ty Long at punter.

While Scott doesn’t kick the ball far, as evidenced by his paltry 43.6 yards per punt, he kicks it high and prevents returns. Now, he’ll continue to flip the field for the Chargers.

