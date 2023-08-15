Chargers sign pair of players on Tuesday

The Chargers signed running back Aaron Shampklin on Tuesday. The move came after they waived RB Larry Rountree Monday.

Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Harvard, Shampklin started his professional career with the Cowboys. He then spent time on the Colts practice squad.

Shampklin most recently played for the Houston Gamblers of the United States Football League (USFL). He appeared in three games and posted 52 yards on 12 carries (4.3 YPC).

Additionally, Los Angeles signed cornerback Matt Hankins.

Hankins played his college ball at Iowa before going undrafted. He signed with the Falcons in 2022 and then played for the USFL’s Birmingham Stallions, where he was a part of their championship squad.

