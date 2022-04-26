Chargers sign OL Will Clapp

The Chargers are adding a piece to their offensive line.

Los Angeles has signed former Saints offensive lineman Will Clapp.

With New Orleans, Clapp, a seventh-round pick of the 2018 NFL draft out of LSU, appeared in 34 games, seven of those being starts.

Clapp joins the Bolts as Corey Linsley’s backup, recently held by Scott Quessenberry, who signed with the Texans this offseason.

Clapp also has the experience to play guard in a pinch.

Clapp is familiar with new offensive line coach Brendan Nugent, who served in the same role with the Saints dating back to 2015.