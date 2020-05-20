Chargers sign offensive lineman Ryan Groy

The Chargers announced they signed offensive guard Ryan Groy on Wednesday.

Groy appeared in nine games for the Chargers last season after signing with the team in October. He saw action on 36 offensive snaps and 37 on special teams.

The seventh-year player from Wisconsin has appeared in 64 career games with 17 starts. He has played for the Bears, Bills and Chargers.

Groy initially signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2014 before playing four seasons for the Bills.

