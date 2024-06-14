Chargers sign Nigerian-Scottish sprinter Praise Olatoke to play wide receiver

The Chargers today have signed a sprinter who was born in Nigeria, raised in Scotland and ran track at Ohio State.

Praise Olatoke, an All-Big Ten sprinter for the Buckeyes, has been signed by Jim Harbaugh's team to play wide receiver, the Chargers announced today.

Olatoke is part of the NFL’s International Pathway Program, which gives international athletes a chance to learn American football and attempt to make an NFL roster. He will not count toward the Chargers' 90-player roster in training camp, and if he makes their practice squad he won't count toward the practice squad limit.

At 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, Olatoka has run the 100-meter dash in 10.27 seconds. His only American football experience is at the club level, but he has the talent to be an NFL receiver, and the Chargers will give him a chance to prove he can do it.