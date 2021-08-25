Chargers sign Nate Evans

After setting an 80-man roster on Tuesday, the Chargers shook it up on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have signed linebacker Nate Evans. Defensive lineman Frederick Smith Jr. was waived in a corresponding move.

Evans was undrafted in 2020 and spent time with the Jaguars and Seahawks without appearing in any regular season games. He had 247 tackles, four sacks, 23 tackles for loss, 10 pass breakups, a forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries in four seasons at Central Florida.

The Chargers have Kenneth Murray, Drue Tranquill, and Kyzir White on the top of their linebacker depth chart. Nick Niemann, Cole Christiansen, and Amen Ogbongbemiga round out the position group.

