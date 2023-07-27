Chargers to sign Milton Wright

Wide receiver Milton Wright did not get selected in the supplemental draft, but he has found a home in the NFL.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Wright has agreed to sign with the Chargers. There's no word on when the deal will become official.

Wright caught 57 passes for 732 yards and seven touchdowns for Purdue during the 2021 season. He did not play in 2022 after being declared academically ineligible and petitioned to be added to the supplemental draft pool.

Once the deal is done, Wright will join Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, first-round pick Quentin Johnson, fourth-round pick Derius Davis, and Jalen Guyton at wide receiver on the Chargers roster.