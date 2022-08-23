Chargers sign Michael Jacquet among several moves

The Chargers signed cornerback Michael Jacquet on Tuesday, the team announced.

Jacquet has appeared in eight career games with Philadelphia and Jacksonville, totaling 17 tackles, a sack, three pass breakups and a forced fumble.

He signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020 with the Eagles out of Louisiana, where he earned second-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors as a senior.

The Chargers reached the 80-player limit with several moves.

They placed tight end Stone Smartt on the reserve/non-football injury list and waived cornerback Tevaughn Campbell, linebacker Damon Lloyd and outside linebacker Ty Shelby with injury designations. A player waived with an injury designation reverts to injured reserve if he goes unclaimed on waivers.

Campbell played 30 games with 11 starts with the Chargers the past two seasons, making 62 tackles, one interception, seven pass breakups and three forced fumbles.

