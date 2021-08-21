Tight end Matt Seybert was cut by the Chargers this week as they trimmed their roster to 85 players, but his absence from the squad was a brief one.

The Chargers announced that Seybert re-signed with the team on Saturday. The Chargers placed safety Nasir Adderley and cornerback Ryan Smith on the COVID-19 reserve list on Friday to open up space on the roster.

Seybert signed with the Chargers after playing in The Spring League earlier this year. He played four snaps in their first preseason game this summer.

Jared Cook, Stephen Anderson, Donald Parham, Hunter Kampmoyer, Tre' McKitty, and Matt Sokol are the other tight ends for the Chargers.

Chargers sign Matt Seybert originally appeared on Pro Football Talk