Chargers sign LB Nate Hall to practice squad

The Chargers signed linebacker Nate Hall to their 16-man practice squad. To clear up space, the team released defensive lineman Andrew Brown.

After being signed as an undrafted free agent by the Cowboys in 2019, Hall bounced around the league, specifically the Bills, Texans, and Panthers.

The move to bring in Hall comes amid Drue Tranquill’s chest injury, which could indicate that he might have to miss this Sunday’s contest against the Ravens.

If so, Los Angeles will then likely promote someone from the practice squad ahead of the matchup.

The linebackers currently on the Bolts’ practice squad aside from Hall are Cole Christiansen and Josh Watson.