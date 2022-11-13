Chargers sign Larry Rountree to active roster, elevate Cameron Dicker

The Chargers signed running back Larry Rountree III to the active roster from the practice squad Saturday, the team announced.

Rountree appeared in 12 games last year as a rookie after being selected in the sixth round of the 2021 draft. He totaled a touchdown and 87 yards on 36 rushing attempts and returned seven kickoffs for 117 yards.

The Chargers also elevated kicker Cameron Dicker and tackle Foster Sarell from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

Dicker earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after his Chargers debut last week. He made both PATs and a pair of field goals, including a game-winning 37-yarder as time expired. Both of his field goals came late in the fourth quarter.

Dicker also won NFC Special Teams Player of the Week in his NFL debut for Philadelphia earlier this year.

Sarell made his NFL debut earlier this season for Los Angeles, contributing to the team’s win over Denver on Monday Night Football.

