A fourth quarterback has been added to the Chargers roster.

The team announced the signing of KJ Costello on Sunday. Costello went undrafted this year after finishing his collegiate years at Mississippi State.

Costello spent his first three college seasons at Stanford and threw for 6,151 yards, 49 touchdowns and 18 interceptions for the school. He went 134-of-209 for 1,283 yards, six touchdowns and 11 interceptions during his lone year at the SEC school.

The Chargers’ quarterback depth chart is topped by Justin Herbert. They signed veteran Chase Daniel earlier this offseason and 2019 fifth-round pick Easton Stick remains on hand as well. That setup may leave Costello as little more than a camp arm, but doing well enough at that could land him a spot on the practice squad.

Chargers sign KJ Costello originally appeared on Pro Football Talk