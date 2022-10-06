Chargers sign kicker Taylor Bertolet to practice squad

In wake of Dustin Hopkins’ quad injury that popped up on Wednesday’s injury report, the Chargers signed a kicker for insurance.

Los Angeles signed Taylor Bertolet to the practice squad, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

In a corresponding move, they released cornerback Michael Jacquet from the practice squad.

If Hopkins can’t play, Bertolet will be promoted to the active roster for this Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Bertolet signed with the Rams as an undrafted agent out of Texas A&M in 2016.

Bertolet had stints with the Broncos, Jets, Panthers and Vikings – most recently spending the month of September on Carolina’s practice squad.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

Bertolet also appeared in the Alliance of American Football, Canadian Football League, and United States Football League.

At Texas A&M, Bertolet made 37 of 56 field goal attempts (66.1%) with 128 of 138 extra point attempts (92.8%) throughout three seasons.

