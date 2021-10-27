Chargers sign kicker Dustin Hopkins ahead of Week 8 game vs. Patriots

Chargers sign new kicker ahead of game vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Los Angeles Chargers will have a new kicker when they host the New England Patriots on Sunday.

L.A. announced it has waived Tristan Vizcaino and signed ex-Washington Football Team kicker Dustin Hopkins as a replacement.

Hopkins was waived by Washington last week after seven seasons with the team. The 31-year-old has made 12 of his 14 field goals this season and is 10 for 12 on extra point attempts. He is the franchise’s all-time leader in field goal percentage (84.0) and 50-plus yard field goals (13).

Vizcaino hit on 6-of-7 field goals this season with the Chargers but was only 10-of-15 on his PATs.

Patriots-Chargers is set for a 4:05 p.m. kickoff Sunday at SoFi Stadium.