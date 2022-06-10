Chargers sign Isaiah Spiller

Running back Isaiah Spiller has signed his first NFL contract.

The Chargers announced Spiller’s signing on Friday afternoon. The fourth-round pick in this year’s draft agreed to a four-year deal. Third-round safety JT Woods is the team’s only remaining unsigned pick.

Spiller ran 541 times for 2,993 yards and 25 touchdowns over three seasons at Texas A&M. He also caught 74 passes and ranks seventh all-time on the school’s list of rushing leaders.

The Chargers have Austin Ekeler back at the top of their running back depth chart. Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree are also back from last season, but Spiller should have a good shot at being the No. 2 back if he shows the same kind of productivity he did with the Aggies.

