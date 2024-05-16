Chargers sign fourth-round pick Justin Eboigbe

The Chargers have taken care of business with another one of their rookies.

Los Angeles announced on Thursday that fourth-round defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe has signed his contract.

The No. 105 pick of this year's draft, Eboigbe played his college ball at Alabama. He appeared in 56 games for the Crimson Tide in five years with the program and was named a first-team All-SEC selection in 2023.

He registered 11.5 tackles for loss with 7.0 sacks in his final season at Alabama.

With Eboigbe signing his rookie deal, Los Angeles now has seven of nine 2024 draftees under contract.