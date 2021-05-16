Chargers sign four draft picks

Josh Alper
·1 min read
Cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. agreed to terms with the Chargers a few days ago and he was joined in signing his rookie deal by four other members of the team’s draft class.

The team announced that fifth-round offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes, sixth-round linebacker Nick Niemann, sixth-round running back Larry Rountree, and seventh-round defensive back Mark Webb have signed their four-year rookie deals.

Jaimes started 32 games at left tackle for Nebraska over the last three seasons, but is listed as a guard/tackle to kick off his career with the Chargers. Niemann had 155 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and an interception return for a touchdown while at Iowa.

Rountree ran for 3,720 yards and 40 touchdowns at Missouri and Webb recorded 74 tackles and an interception over four years at Georgia.

Chargers sign four draft picks originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

