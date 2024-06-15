Chargers sign former Ohio State football club receiver

Well, here’s something you don’t see every day. According to a release by the Los Angeles Chargers, they have signed a player out of club football, not the traditional college scholarship route, and it is from the Ohio State football club team. That player is none other than wide receiver Praise Olatoke.

So, how exactly did this happen? Is the Chargers’ scouting team that good that it found what it hopes is a diamond in the rough at the club level? Well, not quite. Olatoke got eyeballs on him by taking part in the NFL’s International Pathway Program. It provides opportunities for international athletes from different sports an opportunity to compete for a spot on an NFL roster.

As part of that journey, Olatoke trained at IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL this spring and participated in a pro day in March. Apparently, the scouts from the Chargers liked what they saw — especially the speed he displayed.

Olatoke’s career arc is an interesting one. Originally from Ireland, he only began playing football in 2022 with the OSU club team. He caught seven passes for 231 yards and four touchdowns and has reportedly run the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds.

speeeed we've signed WR praise olatoke → https://t.co/PAfyXHd40D pic.twitter.com/p9eJSdXEq1 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) June 14, 2024

He’s a late bloomer, but the Chargers clearly believe if they can get him in camp and work on some of the finer details of the game that he just hasn’t been exposed to, that maybe there’s a chance to make an NFL player out of him that can be a deep and open field threat.

We’ll have to keep an eye on this one.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire