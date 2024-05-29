Chargers sign former first-round pick Alex Leatherwood

The Chargers have signed former 2021 Raiders first-round selection Alex Leatherwood to the roster. In Leatherwood, the Chargers are getting an offensive lineman who has started games at both tackle and guard.

Leatherwood played his most recent regular season snaps in 2022 with the Bears at right tackle and left guard. In 2023, he was a member of the Browns’ practice squad. He was not signed to a futures reserve deal in January.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh once offered Leatherwood at Michigan when he took a visit in 2016. The promise of his prospect nature as a first-rounder and college profile certainly could be at play here. Aside from any potential projection down the road, the Chargers have asserted that they’re building through the trenches. So depth is still needed at any spot. Another body at tackle may mean the team is committed to seeing a potential Trey Pipkins-guard experiment play out if it ends up that way.

In his last full season as a starter, Leatherwood committed 14 penalties, allowed eight sacks, and gave up 65 pressures. The Raiders tried transitioning him to guard before fully moving on in the 2022 season.

The former highly touted Alabama prospect’s career has been tumultuous. Clearly, the Chargers believe he can still contribute in 2024.

