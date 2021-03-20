Chargers sign ex-Lions OL Oday Aboushi

Oday Aboushi is on the move again. The former Lions offensive lineman has signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL.com, it’s a one-year deal worth $1.75 million for Aboushi. The 29-year-old started eight games for the Lions in 2020 and two more in 2019, his first year with the club.

As the starting right guard for the final seven games, Aboushi played better than any of his teammates at guard, including high-priced Halapoulivaati Vaitai and third-round rookie Jonah Jackson, who started strongly but faded down the stretch. Aboushi can play any spot but center and brings value to the Chargers as a smart, veteran reserve.

