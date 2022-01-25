Chargers sign EDGE Jamal Davis to Reserve/Future contract

The Chargers made another addition to their offseason roster.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles signed edge defender Jamal Davis to a reserve/future contract.

Davis most recently played in the Canadian Football League (CFL) for the Montreal Alouettes, where he recorded 17 tackles, four sacks, and a defensive touchdown through nine games.

Before that, Davis was signed by the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Akron in 2019.

After being waived by Houston, Davis spent time on the practice squads of the Colts and Titans before signing with the Dolphins, where he appeared in three games in 2020.

Davis finished his NFL career before joining the CFL with stints with the Titans and Browns on their practice squads.

In his senior season of college, Davis recorded 82 tackles, 16 for losses, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and an interception and was named second-team all-conference for the Zips.