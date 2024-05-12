Chargers sign EDGE Bud Dupree

The Chargers signed edge defender Bud Dupree on Saturday, the team announced.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, it is a two-year deal for Dupree, worth $6 million base and a max value of $10 million.

Dupree joins a talented edge defender room that consists of Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa and Tuli Tuipulotu.

This signing likely guarantees that Dupree will take over the fourth EDGE spot, which is currently held by Chris Rumph II.

The 31-year-old Dupree began his career with the Steelers after being selected in the first round in 2015. After six seasons with Pittsburgh, he signed with the Titans and spent two seasons with them.

Dupree then signed with the Falcons last season, registering 6.5 sacks and eight tackles for loss, three passes defended and two forced fumbles.

Across nine seasons, Dupree has 305 tackles, 53 sacks, 70 tackles for loss, 90 QB hits and 12 forced fumbles.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire