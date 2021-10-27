The Chargers have changed kickers. They signed free agent Dustin Hopkins a week after Washington released him and waived Tristan Vizcaino.

Vizcaino made 6-of-7 field goals, missing a 44-yarder off the left upright against the Cowboys in Week 2. But he was only 10-of-15 on his extra point attempts.

Hopkins, an eight-year NFL veteran, kicked in 93 games with Washington from 2015-21. He ended his tenure with Washington as the franchise’s all-time leader in field goal percentage (84.0) and field goals of 50-plus yards (13).

Hopkins entered the NFL as a sixth-round choice of the Bills in 2013. He spent his rookie season on injured reserve before joining Washington in 2015.

Hopkins has made 163-of-194 career field goals and 179-of-190 extra points to total 668 points scored. He joins Justin Tucker and Greg Zuerlein as the only kickers to make more than 145 field goals from inside of 50 yards over the past seven seasons.

Chargers sign Dustin Hopkins, waive Tristan Vizcaino originally appeared on Pro Football Talk