Chargers sign DT Christian Covington

The Chargers are signing defensive tackle Christian Covington to a one-year deal, according to his agent David Canter.

Los Angeles did not address the position in the draft, despite it being a group that needed additional depth.

Covington, 27, brings six years of experience in the NFL, having played for the Texans, Cowboys and Bengals.

Covington possesses versatility up front as he has experience playing anywhere from nose tackle to outside of the tackles.

For his career, Covington has 132 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.