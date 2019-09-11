Chargers sign Dontae Johnson

The Chargers are banged up at cornerback right now and that’s led them to make an addition to the group ahead of this weekend’s game against the Lions.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team is signing Dontae Johnson to their 53-man roster. According to multiple reports, Trevor Williams is headed to injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Johnson was a 2014 fourth-round pick by the 49ers and spent four years with the team before moving on to spend time with the Seahawks, Bills, Cardinals and Chiefs. He returned to the Niners this summer, but failed to make the team.

He has 158 tackles and two interceptions, both of which he returned for touchdowns, over the course of his career.

Williams and Roderic Teamer were both inactive for the Chargers last Sunday because of injuries and Michael Davis hurt his hamstring during the overtime win over the Colts.