Chargers re-sign DL Morgan Fox

Another one of the Chargers’ high-priority free agents is returning to Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, defensive lineman Morgan Fox’s agent David Canter broke the news that Fox would return to the Chargers. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport later reported that Fox would be re-signed for two seasons.

It’s a fantastic re-signing for LA, who now return every starter from last season’s defensive line. Fox set a career-high in sacks with 6.5 on a one-year deal last season, leading many analysts to believe that he’d have a market larger than the Chargers would be able or willing to pay. Instead, the Bolts found a way to return the 28-year-old, setting him up for a solid encore season in powder blues.

It’s the second starter the Chargers have re-signed in as many days after retaining offensive tackle Trey Pipkins III on a three-year deal on Tuesday.

