Chargers re-sign DL Christopher Hinton

The Chargers re-signed defensive lineman Christopher Hinton to the 53-player roster Monday, the team announced.

The Chargers also announced they signed center Cameron Tom and defensive back Mark Webb Jr. to the practice squad.

Hinton, a first-year player, appeared in five games with the Chargers last season, including the playoffs. He made three tackles and had a quarterback hit.

Hinton was on the Chargers' roster before they cut him last week to make room for cornerback Essang Bassey, who they claimed off waivers. He has not played this season.

Hinton also has spent time with the Giants, Dolphins and Falcons since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2022.

Tom has appeared in 13 regular-season games for New Orleans and Miami, including a start for the Saints in 2018. He most recently spent the 2022 season on Philadelphia's practice squad.

Webb, a seventh-round pick of the Chargers in 2021, appeared in seven games as a rookie.