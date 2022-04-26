Chargers sign Will Clapp
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Los Angeles ChargersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Will ClappLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Corey LinsleyLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Free agent center Will Clapp has signed with the Chargers.
Clapp has played his entire four-year career with the Saints. He played in nine games last season with three starts.
The Chargers had been in the market for a backup center. Prior to signing Clapp, the only center on their roster was Corey Linsley, who is coming off a Pro Bowl season. Clapp can also play guard.
The 26-year-old Clapp, a New Orleans native, was a 2018 seventh-round pick of the Saints after playing in college at LSU.
Chargers sign Will Clapp originally appeared on Pro Football Talk