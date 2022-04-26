Free agent center Will Clapp has signed with the Chargers.

Clapp has played his entire four-year career with the Saints. He played in nine games last season with three starts.

The Chargers had been in the market for a backup center. Prior to signing Clapp, the only center on their roster was Corey Linsley, who is coming off a Pro Bowl season. Clapp can also play guard.

The 26-year-old Clapp, a New Orleans native, was a 2018 seventh-round pick of the Saints after playing in college at LSU.

Chargers sign Will Clapp originally appeared on Pro Football Talk