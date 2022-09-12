Chargers to sign Christian Covington to active roster

With a game on Thursday this week, the Chargers are fortifying their defensive line.

Los Angeles is signing Christian Covington to the 53-man roster from its practice squad, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

Covington appeared in 16 games for the Chargers last season, starting three of them. He was on the field for 45 percent of Los Angeles’ defensive snaps and recorded 52 tackles, three tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and a sack.

Covington re-signed with the Chargers in March but was released during roster cuts at the end of August. He was then signed to the L.A. practice squad.

A sixth-round pick in the 2015 draft, Covington has appeared in 98 games with 32 starts for the Texans, Cowboys, Bengals, and Chargers.

