The Chargers have signed another member of their 2021 draft class.

Tuesday’s transaction wire brought word that edge rusher Chris Rumph II became the sixth of their nine picks to agree to a deal. The fourth-round pick signed a four-year contract.

Rumph, whose father is the Bears’ defensive line coach, had 124 tackles, 33 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in 35 games at Duke. Should he show the same kind of effectiveness off the edge as a pro, Rumph will join Joey Bosa, Uchenna Nwosu, and Kyler Fackrell as pass rushing options for the Chargers.

First-round pick Rashawn Slater and two third-rounders — Josh Palmer and Tre’ McKitty — remain unsigned.

Chargers sign Chris Rumph II originally appeared on Pro Football Talk