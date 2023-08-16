Chargers sign CB Matt Hankins

The Chargers announced a pair of roster moves involving cornerbacks on Wednesday.

They have signed Matt Hankins to their 90-man roster. Kemon Hall was waived with an injury designation in a corresponding move.

Hankins was undrafted last year and he spent the season on the Falcons practice squad. He went on to play for Birmingham in the USFL this year and recorded three tackles for the league champions.

The Chargers have J.C. Jackson making progress in his comeback from a ruptured patellar tendon. He's part of a cornerback group that adds Hankins to Michael Davis, Asante Samuel, Michael Jacquet, Deane Leonard, Ja'Sir Taylor, Cam Brown, AJ Uzodinma, and Tiawan Mullen.