Chargers sign CB Davontae Harris

The Chargers are adding some much-needed cornerback depth.

Los Angeles signed CB Davontae Harris off the 49ers’ practice squad on Tuesday, the team announced.

The move comes after the uncertainty of Asante Samuel Jr. for the remainder of the season. Samuel suffered his second concussion in Week 11 against the Steelers.

A fifth-round pick out of Illinois State in 2018, Harris played for the Bengals, Broncos and Ravens before finding his way in San Francisco this season.

Harris has played in 31 games through four seasons, eight of which he started, posting 50 tackles, defended passes, and a forced fumble.