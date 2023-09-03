Chargers sign CB Chris Wilcox to practice squad

The Chargers signed cornerback Chris Wilcox to the practice squad on Friday.

Wilcox, a seventh-round draft pick by the Buccaneers in 2021, came out of BYU, where he finished with 84 tackles, three for loss and eight passes defended.

Coming out of college, he was known for his speed, having been clocked at 4.39 in the 40-yard dash.

Wilcox was waived by Tampa Bay before the start of his rookie season but was claimed by the Colts and had a short stint on Indianapolis’ active roster before being signed to the practice squad.

In 2022, he spent time on the practice squads of the Colts and Cardinals. After the season, he signed a reserve/future contract with the Steelers before being let go following the preseason.

Wilcox has yet to appear in an NFL game.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire