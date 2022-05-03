Chargers sign CB Bryce Callahan

After adding three defensive backs in last week’s NFL draft, the Chargers still aren’t done upgrading the secondary.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles signed veteran CB Bryce Callahan.

In Callahan’s six-year career with the Bears and Broncos, he’s accrued 194 tackles and 6 interceptions across 66 total games and 45 starts.

Callahan should start right away in the slot, a position formerly held by fellow former Bronco Chris Harris Jr., who the team did not retain. Harris has not yet been signed by another team.

Callahan also has experience as a boundary corner, but those spots seem to be locked down by free agent signing JC Jackson and 2021 second-round pick Asante Samuel Jr.

It’ll be all about staying healthy in LA for Callahan, who has played well when he’s seen the field. He’s landed on injured reserve with an array of lower-body injuries in each of the past three seasons, including in 2021 when a knee injury robbed him of six games.

Head coach Brandon Staley is familiar with Callahan, as Staley spent time with him in both of his former stops, where he then served as outside linebackers coach under Vic Fangio.