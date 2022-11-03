Dicker the kicker is back in the game.

The Chargers announced they’ve signed Cameron Dicker to their practice squad on Thursday. They needed another option at the position with Taylor Bertolet going on the practice squad injured list. And regular kicker Dustin Hopkins is still dealing with a hamstring strain suffered in the Week Six victory over the Broncos.

Dicker filled in for Jake Elliott of the Eagles in the team’s Week Five win over the Cardinals, connecting on two field goals and two extra points. Dicker also sent four of his five kickoffs for touchbacks.

Bertolet hit all six of his extra points and all three of his field goals for the Chargers this season.

Coming off their bye, the Chargers will be on the road to take on the Falcons this weekend.

Chargers sign Cameron Dicker to practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk