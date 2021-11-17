Chargers sign Breiden Fehoko to active roster, place Christian Covington on COVID list

The Chargers have placed yet another defensive lineman on the COVID-19 reserve list. The team announced Wednesday that Christian Covington now is on the reserve list.

Defensive end Joey Bosa and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery went on the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday. Tillery, who is vaccinated, tested positive for the virus, while Bosa, who is unvaccinated, was a close contact.

Bosa must miss five days and test negative before returning.

Vaccinated players who tested positive can return in under 10 days if they’re asymptomatic and receive two negative tests 24 hours apart.

Still, the Chargers likely will be short-handed at the position Sunday.

Covington has played nine games with two starts and made 28 tackles and a sack.

The team signed defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko to the active roster and defensive lineman Caraun Reid to the practice squad for depth purposes.

Fehoko appeared in four games the past two seasons for the Bolts, totaling 33 tackles, two sacks and nine tackles for loss.

Reid, an eight-year veteran, has appeared in 55 career games and made 16 starts. He has posted 55 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 11 quarterback hits, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

