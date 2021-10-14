Chargers sign 2 players to practice squad

The Chargers signed offensive tackle Foster Sarell and defensive lineman Andrew Brown to the practice squad. In correspondence, Los Angeles released linebacker Nate Hall, a day after he was added.

Sarell, who was once considered the nation’s top offensive tackle prospect, went undrafted out of Stanford. He signed with the Ravens and spent the summer there before being released. Sarell also spent some time on the Giants’ practice squad.

Brown, on the other hand, was recently released by L.A. before being picked up again.

Brown, a fifth-round pick by the Bengals in 2018, played in 21 games over his first three seasons, 18 with Cincinnati and three with the Texans. He was on the Colts prior to being released ahead of the 2021 season.

In that time period, he posted 17 tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, and three quarterback hits.