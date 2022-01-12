Chargers sign 11 players to future contracts

In this article:

With the 2021 season over, the Chargers have signed 11 players to future contracts.

Los Angeles signed Michael Bandy, Andre Brown, Cole Christiansen, Ben DeLuca, Emeke Egbule, Maurice Ffrench, Ryan Hunter, Hunter Kampmoyer, Forrest Merrill, Jason Moore, Foster Sarell to future deals.

All 11 players spent time on either the team’s practice squad or active roster in 2021.

The players will be added to the 90-man active roster when the 2022 offseason officially begins.