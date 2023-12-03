Chargers shut out woeful Patriots as Bailey Zappe can't fix New England's offense

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick finally did what so many New England fans wanted him to do, and benched quarterback Mac Jones. It didn't matter.

Bailey Zappe started at quarterback today and was every bit as bad as Jones has been this season, failing to do much of anything as the Chargers won 6-0. Zappe finished 13-for-25 for 141 yards passing. Rhamondre Stevenson was injured early in the game, and Ezekiel Elliott was the Patriots' leading rusher, with 52 yards on 17 carries.

The Chargers' offense wasn't any good, either, as the Patriots' defense largely shut down Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (22-for-37 for 212 yards), wide receiver Keenan Allen (five catches for 58 yards) and running back Austin Ekeler (14 carries for 18 yards).

The Patriots are now 2-10 on the season, and this appears to be the worst team Bill Belichick has ever coached. Brandon Staley and the Chargers are 5-7 and desperately trying to work their way back into the AFC wild card race.