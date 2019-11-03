Chargers shut out Packers in first half, lead 9-0

The Packers put up 130 points while going 4-0 over the last four weeks, but their offense has yet to show up in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Aaron Rodgers was sacked twice and the team committed several presnap penalties while the Chargers were shutting out the Packers over the first 30 minutes of Sunday’s game. The Chargers weren’t able to find the end zone either, but they did have a trio of scoring drives that enabled them to open up a 9-0 lead over their visitors.

Philip Rivers is 17-of-22 for 212 yards, including a 56-yard hookup with Mike Williams that set up one of the team’s field goals. Tight end Hunter Henry has chipped in five catches for 63 yards and Austin Ekeler has added 32 yards on four carries.

The Packers, meanwhile, have just 50 yards as a team despite getting wide receiver Davante Adams back in the mix. Thanks to a defense that’s bent without breaking, they’ll have a chance to make up for their sluggish start in the second half.