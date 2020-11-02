Chargers shopping Desmond King

Desmond King is available before tomorrow’s NFL trade deadline.

King, a cornerback and punt returner for the Chargers, is being shopped, according to Adam Schefter of NFL Network.

The Chargers are 2-5 and unlikely to compete for a playoff spot this year, and King is in the final year of his rookie contract. They may think it makes more sense to trade him now than wait for him to walk in free agency. They’d surely get more for him in a trade than they would get in a compensatory pick if he were to leave next year.

The 25-year-old King is due just $1.1 million for the rest of this season, so he’s affordable under the salary cap.

In 2018, King got All-Pro votes at both defensive back and punt returner. This year he hasn’t been as effective, but if there’s a team that thinks he can return to his 2018 form, that team might be willing to part with a pick for King.

