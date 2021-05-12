Chargers set to open 2021 season vs. Football Team
The Chargers will kick off the 2021 regular season against Football Team FedExField on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. ET.
In the past five meetings, Los Angeles is 4-1 against Washington, with their most recent victory coming back in 2017.
L.A. will enter the game with new head coach Brandon Staley and a team with some new players and a handful of familiar faces, headlined by 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year, Justin Herbert.
Football Team, on the other hand, will boast a star-studded defense and an offense led by veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.
The full schedule will be released at 8 p.m. ET on the NFL’s release show on the NFL Network.