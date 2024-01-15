Chargers are set to interview Jim Harbaugh, but more Rooney Rule requirements loom

As the Chargers prepare to meet with Jim Harbaugh, their search for a head coach intensifies.

But there is still work that needs to happen before any hire can be made.

Teams must meet in person with at least two minority candidates during the hiring process, according to NFL requirements that include the Rooney Rule.

That hasn’t happened yet for the Chargers, who have interviewed seven head-coaching candidates so far.

The group includes two internal options in Giff Smith, the Chargers’ interim head coach, and Kellen Moore, their offensive coordinator.

They have interviewed four coaches from other teams in Patrick Graham (Las Vegas defensive coordinator), Todd Monken (Baltimore offensive coordinator), Steve Wilks (San Francisco defensive coordinator) and Mike Macdonald (Ravens defensive coordinator).

All of those meetings, however, have been virtual since NFL rules prohibit face-to-face interviews with employees of other teams until Jan. 22.

The Chargers also have met with Leslie Frazier, who was out of the league this year after spending six seasons with Buffalo as defensive coordinator.

Harbaugh’s name has not been directly linked to any other NFL team to date, though multiple reports suggest Las Vegas could be interested.

It also has been widely reported that Harbaugh’s representatives continue to negotiate with Michigan on an extension.

