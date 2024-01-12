Chargers set to interview Ian Cunningham for G.M. opening Sunday

Ian Cunningham was finalist for the General Manager job with the Commanders along with eventual choice Adam Peters and he'll get a chance to interview for another opening this weekend.

Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com reports that Cunningham, who is currently the Bears' assistant G.M., will interview with the Chargers on Sunday. The Chargers have already interviewed their interim G.M. JoJo Wooden and Giants assistant G.M. Brandon Brown this week.

Cunningham has been with the Bears since 2022 and he previously worked for the Eagles and Ravens. He interviewed for G.M. openings last offseason as well.

The Chargers have also requested interviews with Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray and Saints vice president and assistant G.M. for college personnel Jeff Ireland. Jeff King, who works with Cunningham as the Bears' co-director of player personnel, has also been mentioned as a candidate.