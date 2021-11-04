Chargers set to face former offensive coordinator Shane Steichen

The Chargers will see a familiar face on the opposing sideline this Sunday.

Former Chargers offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, now the OC for the Eagles, will face his former team.

In his lone season as offensive play-caller, Steichen was credited with helping nurture Justin Herbert en route to being named Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Herbert recorded the most total touchdowns (36), most passing touchdowns (31), most completions (396), and most 300-yard passing games (eight) by a rookie quarterback.

“He’s big, he’s got a huge arm, he can stand in the pocket,” Steichen said about Herbert. That’s one of the biggest things I learned from being around him, is from a rookie last year, he’s able to stand in there when the blitz is coming and he can take hits, stand there deliver the throws.

He’s smart, he’s intelligent. He gets the ball out of his hands. You’ll see on tape, a lot of times he’s hitting his back foot, and boom, he’s getting the ball to the check down quickly. He has accelerated vision. Can do it all. Heck of a football player.”

While Herbert’s last two games have not been all sunshine and rainbows, Steichen knows, having coached him, how talented of a player he is, which is why defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon reached out to get insight on his strengths and weaknesses.

“[Steichen told me], ‘This is what Herbert does really well and this is what we were trying to improve with him,’” Gannon said. “‘These are the looks that he likes. This is how he wants to play.’ Just with any quarterback, what is he comfortable doing, and what can we try to do to make him uncomfortable?”

This season, Steichen has not had the passing game as prolific with QB Jalen Hurts as he did with Herbert, as the Eagles are averaging just 216.4 yards per game. However, Philadelphia has had its way on the ground, rushing for 131.6 yards per game and five yards per carry.

In other notable ties, Gannon and head coach Brandon Staley played AAU basketball together near Cleveland when they were 10 years old. As they grew older, Gannon recommended Staley for the defensive coordinator vacancy at John Carroll University.